 TheHoosier - Power Five Power Rankings: Week 2
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-13 06:41:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Power Five Power Rankings: Week 2

Spencer Petras
Spencer Petras (USA Today Sports Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

Week 2 of the college football season is in the books. Here's how Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell ranks the Power Five conferences after all of the action this past weekend.


*****

*****

1. SEC

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Florida

4. Kentucky

5. Ole Miss

6. Texas A&M

7. Mississippi State

8. Arkansas

9. Auburn

10. South Carolina

11. Missouri

12. LSU

13. Tennessee

14. Vanderbilt

*****

2. BIG TEN

1. Iowa

2. Penn State

3. Michigan

4. Michigan State

5. Ohio State

6. Maryland

7. Wisconsin

8. Rutgers

9. Indiana

10. Purdue

11. Minnesota

12. Illinois

13. Nebraska

14. Northwestern

*****

3. ACC

1. Virginia Tech

2. Clemson

3. Boston College

4. Virginia

5. North Carolina

6. Pitt

7. NC State

8. Wake Forest

9. Miami

10. Florida State

11. Louisville

12. Duke

13. Syracuse

14. Georgia Tech

*****

4. BIG 12

1. Oklahoma

2. Kansas State

3. TCU

4. Texas

5. Iowa State

6. Texas Tech

7. Baylor

8. Oklahoma State

9. West Virginia

10. Kansas

*****

5. PAC-12

1. Oregon

2. UCLA

3. Arizona State

4. Colorado

5. Utah

6. Stanford

7. USC

8. Oregon State

9. Washington State

10. Washington

11. Cal

12. Arizona

{{ article.author_name }}