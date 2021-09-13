Power Five Power Rankings: Week 2
Week 2 of the college football season is in the books. Here's how Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell ranks the Power Five conferences after all of the action this past weekend.
*****
THE FARRELL AWARDS: Oregon, Iowa emerging as CFB Playoff contenders
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
1. SEC
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Florida
4. Kentucky
5. Ole Miss
6. Texas A&M
8. Arkansas
9. Auburn
10. South Carolina
11. Missouri
12. LSU
13. Tennessee
14. Vanderbilt
*****
2. BIG TEN
1. Iowa
2. Penn State
3. Michigan
5. Ohio State
6. Maryland
7. Wisconsin
8. Rutgers
9. Indiana
10. Purdue
11. Minnesota
12. Illinois
13. Nebraska
14. Northwestern
*****
3. ACC
2. Clemson
4. Virginia
6. Pitt
7. NC State
8. Wake Forest
9. Miami
10. Florida State
11. Louisville
12. Duke
13. Syracuse
14. Georgia Tech
*****
4. BIG 12
1. Oklahoma
2. Kansas State
3. TCU
4. Texas
5. Iowa State
6. Texas Tech
7. Baylor
10. Kansas
*****
5. PAC-12
1. Oregon
2. UCLA
4. Colorado
5. Utah
6. Stanford
7. USC
8. Oregon State
10. Washington
11. Cal
12. Arizona