{{ timeAgo('2021-09-07 17:19:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Power Five Power Rankings

Farrell's No. 1 team in his No. 1 conference
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

Week one of the college football season is in the books so Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell is introducing his weekly power rankings for the Power Five conferences.


*****

1. SEC

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Texas A&M

4. Florida

5. Kentucky

6. Ole Miss

7. Auburn

8. Tennessee

9. Arkansas

10. South Carolina

11. Missouri

12. LSU

13. Mississippi State

14. Vanderbilt

*****

2. BIG TEN 

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. Iowa

4. Michigan

5. Michigan State

6. Wisconsin

7. Indiana

8. Maryland

9. Rutgers

10. Illinois

11. Purdue

12. Minnesota

13. Nebraska

14. Northwestern

*****

3. PAC-12

1. UCLA

2. Oregon

3. USC

4. Arizona State

5. Utah

6. Colorado

7. Stanford

8. Cal

9. Oregon State

10. Washington

11. Arizona

12. Washington State

*****

4. BIG 12

1. Oklahoma

2. Texas

3. Iowa State

4. Kansas State

5. TCU

6. Texas Tech

7. Oklahoma State

8. West Virginia

9. Baylor

10. Kansas

*****

5. ACC

1. NC State

2. Virginia Tech

3. Clemson

4. Boston College

5. North Carolina

6. Florida State

7. Virginia

8. Pitt

9. Wake Forest

10. Syracuse

11. Miami

12. Louisville

13. Duke

14. Georgia Tech

