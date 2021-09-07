Power Five Power Rankings
Week one of the college football season is in the books so Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell is introducing his weekly power rankings for the Power Five conferences.
*****
1. SEC
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Texas A&M
4. Florida
5. Kentucky
6. Ole Miss
7. Auburn
8. Tennessee
9. Arkansas
10. South Carolina
11. Missouri
12. LSU
14. Vanderbilt
*****
2. BIG TEN
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. Iowa
4. Michigan
6. Wisconsin
7. Indiana
8. Maryland
9. Rutgers
10. Illinois
11. Purdue
12. Minnesota
13. Nebraska
14. Northwestern
*****
3. PAC-12
1. UCLA
2. Oregon
3. USC
5. Utah
6. Colorado
7. Stanford
8. Cal
9. Oregon State
10. Washington
11. Arizona
12. Washington State
*****
4. BIG 12
1. Oklahoma
2. Texas
3. Iowa State
4. Kansas State
5. TCU
6. Texas Tech
9. Baylor
10. Kansas
*****
5. ACC
1. NC State
3. Clemson
7. Virginia
8. Pitt
9. Wake Forest
10. Syracuse
11. Miami
12. Louisville
13. Duke
14. Georgia Tech