Potential staff changes coming to Indiana as evaluations take place

Indiana fell to Purdue on Saturday, 44-7, giving the Hoosiers its longest losing streak since 2011 (eight games).

This also gave Indiana its first winless season in the Big Ten since the same season. The Hoosiers finish the 2021 year with a 2-10 record and an 0-9 record in Big Ten play.

There was a common theme to Indiana's season and it was horrific offensive production. Now with the season over, staff changes could be coming very soon.

"That evaluation process begins immediately," IU head coach Tom Allen said postgame. "You got to be accountable for the performance of the guys and accountable for your areas of responsibility."