Potential breakout candidates for Indiana this season

Indiana basketball's 2021-22 season begins on Tuesday and not only brings a newfound excitement to Assembly Hall, but also ushers in a new era. Mike Woodson will step in Assembly Hall for the first time as Indiana's head basketball coach. It has been an offseason that saw almost its entire roster enter the transfer portal to Mike Woodson returning almost the entire roster. He also landed three transfer commitments and a top-30 guard in Tamar Bates to put an icing on his initial offseason. With just two exhibition games in the Bahamas to visualize Mike Woodson's system off of, who could see an uptick in production this season? With the system and scheme expected to be much different than that of the previous staff, there are numerous players who could be in store for a breakout year. We break that down and look at some of the top potential breakout candidates in 2021-22 for the Hoosiers.

Jordan Geronimo

2020-21 stats: 8.1 min, 2.2 pts, 1.8 reb, 51.4% FG, 40% 3pt, 27.8% FT (21 games) If you ask anyone around the Indiana basketball program, coaches, fans or players, I think Geronimo would be a name near the top of the list for potential breakout players this season. Playing just 8.1 minutes per game a season ago, Geronimo doesn't have a large sample size to base things off of, but when he saw extended minutes, he was almost always productive in those. The 6-foot-6 forward can play either forward position due to his length and athleticism. He's not going to be a guy who lights it up offensively, but it's his rebounding ability and versatility on the defensive end that sticks out. Whether he was matched up against Iowa's Luka Garza and helped force him to just 16-of-36 shooting in two games, to his 11.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per 40 minute average, he has proved to be an exciting piece to the puzzle this season. This summer in the Bahamas, Geronimo showed his ability to hit shots from the outside -- albeit just 2-of-3 on 3's in limited attempts. All three strokes looked confident, smooth and repeatable. Last year he was 4-of-10 on 3's. “Here’s a young man who hasn’t played a lot of basketball, it’s obvious,” Mike Woodson said about Geronimo in the Bahamas. “But I think sky’s the limit for him. He’s just gotta slow down and really start thinking the game, and I’ve got to help in that area to put him in a position where he can be successful.” Whether he is playing the small-ball '4' or on the perimeter as a '3', Geronimo is looking at a big season and an important one for the Hoosiers.

Rob Phinsiee

2020-21 stats: 27.1 min, 7.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.9 act, 34.7% FG, 26% 3pt, 63.8% FT (27 games) One name that has had an inconsistent career has been Rob Phinisee. The 6-foot-1 point guard has either been injured or lacking confidence for most of his first few seasons in Bloomington. Now, however, he goes into his season year healthy and with an increased level of confidence that he hasn't had yet at IU. Last season, Phinisee nine games scoring double-digits but also 10 games with four or less points. He also had nine games with no more than one assist. As a point guard, that can't happen. But with the addition of Xavier Johnson -- a true playmaker -- and Tamar Bates, the backcourt has many weapons and multiple options and rotations for both on and off of the ball. With guys who can truly make plays for teammates now on the roster, it will help Phinisee play alongside them and let the game come to him a bit more freely without having the weight of trying to get the offense setup and moving. "Just being able to be confident, having the open floor, being able to play my game, really just show my talents like I did earlier in my career," Phinisee said at IU's Media Day. "New coaching staff and everything, new offense, just instilled the confidence for me, helped me to continue to be a leader, continue to get better each day." "My problem with Rob is I just got to get him to shoot more. I'm telling him it's okay to shoot the basketball," Woodson added. "I don't know if he's had coaches tell him in the past, but I'm telling him it's okay to do that... I’ve got to basically cuss him out to shoot the ball." He was never a guy who was going to average 5-6 assists a game or 12-15 points a game, but he has the ability to be a very good two-way guard in the Big Ten.

Khristian Lander

2020-21 stats: 10.1 min, 2.1 pts, 1.2 ast, 25.7% FG, 27.3% 3pt, 87.5% FT (26 games) The five-star point guard who reclassified to 2020 had a tough start to his Indiana career. It was so rough, he went 22 games without scoring a two-point field goal. That's pretty much how his freshman year went. Lander seemed trapped in the slower paced, half court style of play that Indiana played a season ago, but with Mike Woodson wanting to bring an NBA style of offense and pace to the Hoosiers, it should benefit Lander the most. While he has had some nagging injuries this fall, Lander has been impressive when he's been on the floor. “Khristian is starting to step up now, where he was a little behind the eight ball,” Woodson said. “Khristian has made some nice strides in terms of where he was obviously a year ago.” A year ago, Lander saw 44 of his 70 shot attempts come from three. While he came into college a good shooter, he definitely settled multiple times for a difficult perimeter shot instead of attacking the basket, something he excels in. His ability to get out in the open floor should be extremely beneficial with an expected faster paced offense this season. Lander will obviously have competition at the position, but his speed, quickness and ability to get into the lane should find him minutes where he can do what he does best.

Parker Stewart