Postgame Wrap-up with Kyler & Keegan: Purdue
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Keegan Nickoson and Kyler Staley from TheHoosier discuss Indiana's close loss to Purdue. Hear them talk Xavier Johnson (again), Indiana's rebounding struggles, and a forecast of the Big Ten tournament.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.