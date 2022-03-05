Postgame Wrap-up with Kyler & Keegan: Purdue

Keegan Nickoson and Kyler Staley from TheHoosier discuss Indiana's close loss to Purdue. Hear them talk Xavier Johnson (again), Indiana's rebounding struggles, and a forecast of the Big Ten tournament.

