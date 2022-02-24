 TheHoosier - Postgame Wrap-up: Kyler and Keegan discuss Indiana's win over Maryland
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-24 21:16:01 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Postgame Wrap-up: Kyler and Keegan discuss Indiana's win over Maryland

Keegan Nickoson • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@Knickoson42

Keegan Nickoson and Kyler Staley from TheHoosier recap Indiana's 74-64 win over Maryland. Tune in to hear them talk Xavier Johnson and Indiana's upcoming schedule.

Above is the full exchange.

