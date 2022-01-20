Postgame Show: After the game with Ted Kitchel and Dean Garrett
Former IU players Ted Kitchel and Dean Garrett join Indiana Sports Beat and TheHoosier.com's Jim Coyle to discuss Indiana's win over No. 4 Purdue.
Above is the full video.
