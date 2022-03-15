Postgame Show: After the game with Charlie Miller
Former Hoosier Charlie Miller joins Indiana Sports Beat and TheHoosier.com's Jim Coyle to discuss Indiana's win over Wyoming in the play-in game.
Above is the full show.
