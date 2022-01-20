Postgame Notes: Purdue

Below are the full game notes and stats from Indiana.

The Hoosiers have their second ranked win of the season.

Rob Phinisee had a career-high 20 points and hit the game-winner with 16.9 seconds left.

Indiana deleted No. 4 Purdue on Thursday night, 68-65. It was Indiana's first win in the series since 2016.

BIG SHOT ROB EARNS 3RD GAME WINNER IN 101 GAMES

In addition to his game winning three-pointer with 16 seconds left, Sr./Jr. Rob Phinisee beat Butler in the 2018 Crossroads Classic with a trey at the buzzer. He also beat Penn State at home with a jumper with 13 seconds left in overtime.

TEAM

• The Hoosiers improved to 12-0 at home with the 68-65 victory over No. 4/4 Purdue inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

• Indiana earned its first victory over a top five team since defeating Iowa, 81-69, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena last season on Jan. 21, 2021.

• It is the first top five victory for the Hoosiers inside Assembly Hall since defeating North Carolina, 76-67, on Nov. 30, 2016.

• Indiana's three turnovers are tied for the fewest in a game since at least March 15, 1996. It equaled the three turnovers against Western Kentucky on Dec. 6, 2006.

• Indiana outscored Purdue 35-4 in bench points to improve to 10-1 on the season when holding the advantage in bench points. The 35 bench points were two shy of the season-high set against Northern Illinois (37) on Nov. 12, 2021.

• For the 14th time this season, Indiana outscored its opponent in points in the paint. The Hoosiers held a 30-28 edge in that category.

• The lead changed hands just three times in the game, once in the first half and twice in the final 68 seconds of the game.

• Purdue's largest lead was eight points, 16-8, with 13:35 in the first half. IU used a 17-8 run to take its first lead of the game 5:26, 25-24.

• The Hoosiers closed the first half on a 29-12 that spanned the final 13:35 of the opening stanza, which included a 14-0 scoring spurt at one point.

•. IU has led at the half in 7 of 8 Big Ten games this season.

•. IU is now 26th in KenPom

PLAYERS

• Senior/Junior Rob Phinisee reached double figures for the third time in 2021-22 with a career-high 20 points. His 20 points bested a pair of 18-point outings, the last coming almost exactly one year ago at Iowa (1/21/21) . In addition to his game winning three-pointer with 16 seconds left, Phinisee beat Butler in the 2018 Crossroads Classic with a trey at the buzzer. He also beat Penn State at home with a jumper with 13 seconds left in overtime.

• Phinisee added a game-high four steals to go along with four rebounds. He also had one blocked shot.

• Senior/Junior Xavier Johnson poured in 18 points in the game for his eighth double-digit scoring game of the season. He tallied 10 of those points in the second half.

• Johnson added four rebounds, two assists and one steal.

• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Race Thompson pulled down a game-high-tying nine rebounds to go along with nine points.

• Junior/Sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis scored four points with one rebound.

• Sophomore/Freshman Jordan Geronimo scored three points, grabbed one rebound and added one blocked shot.

• Senior/Junior Michael Durr chipped in four points, two steals and two blocked shots.

• Sophomore/Freshman Trey Galloway scored eight points off the bench.

• Galloway added two assists, one steal and a career-high four rebounds.

• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Parker Stewart scored two points.

• Stewart added one rebound, one assist and one steal.

• Senior/Junior Miller Kopp grabbed two rebounds.

• Freshman Tamar Bates had one assist