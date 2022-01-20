Postgame Notes: Purdue
Indiana deleted No. 4 Purdue on Thursday night, 68-65. It was Indiana's first win in the series since 2016.
Rob Phinisee had a career-high 20 points and hit the game-winner with 16.9 seconds left.
The Hoosiers have their second ranked win of the season.
Below are the full game notes and stats from Indiana.
BIG SHOT ROB EARNS 3RD GAME WINNER IN 101 GAMES
TEAM
• The Hoosiers improved to 12-0 at home with the 68-65 victory over No. 4/4 Purdue inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
• Indiana earned its first victory over a top five team since defeating Iowa, 81-69, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena last season on Jan. 21, 2021.
• It is the first top five victory for the Hoosiers inside Assembly Hall since defeating North Carolina, 76-67, on Nov. 30, 2016.
• Indiana's three turnovers are tied for the fewest in a game since at least March 15, 1996. It equaled the three turnovers against Western Kentucky on Dec. 6, 2006.
• Indiana outscored Purdue 35-4 in bench points to improve to 10-1 on the season when holding the advantage in bench points. The 35 bench points were two shy of the season-high set against Northern Illinois (37) on Nov. 12, 2021.
• For the 14th time this season, Indiana outscored its opponent in points in the paint. The Hoosiers held a 30-28 edge in that category.
• The lead changed hands just three times in the game, once in the first half and twice in the final 68 seconds of the game.
• Purdue's largest lead was eight points, 16-8, with 13:35 in the first half. IU used a 17-8 run to take its first lead of the game 5:26, 25-24.
• The Hoosiers closed the first half on a 29-12 that spanned the final 13:35 of the opening stanza, which included a 14-0 scoring spurt at one point.
•. IU has led at the half in 7 of 8 Big Ten games this season.
•. IU is now 26th in KenPom
PLAYERS
• Senior/Junior Rob Phinisee reached double figures for the third time in 2021-22 with a career-high 20 points. His 20 points bested a pair of 18-point outings, the last coming almost exactly one year ago at Iowa (1/21/21) . In addition to his game winning three-pointer with 16 seconds left, Phinisee beat Butler in the 2018 Crossroads Classic with a trey at the buzzer. He also beat Penn State at home with a jumper with 13 seconds left in overtime.
• Phinisee added a game-high four steals to go along with four rebounds. He also had one blocked shot.
• Senior/Junior Xavier Johnson poured in 18 points in the game for his eighth double-digit scoring game of the season. He tallied 10 of those points in the second half.
• Johnson added four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Race Thompson pulled down a game-high-tying nine rebounds to go along with nine points.
• Junior/Sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis scored four points with one rebound.
• Sophomore/Freshman Jordan Geronimo scored three points, grabbed one rebound and added one blocked shot.
• Senior/Junior Michael Durr chipped in four points, two steals and two blocked shots.
• Sophomore/Freshman Trey Galloway scored eight points off the bench.
• Galloway added two assists, one steal and a career-high four rebounds.
• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Parker Stewart scored two points.
• Stewart added one rebound, one assist and one steal.
• Senior/Junior Miller Kopp grabbed two rebounds.
• Freshman Tamar Bates had one assist
----
