Postgame Notes: Penn State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana bounced back from its first home loss on Sunday against Michigan and defeated Penn State, 74-57.
The Hoosiers jumped out to a 15-2 run and eventually 22-5 run to start the game and never looked back.
The Hoosiers led by 31 points in the first half and led by 32 -- its larges lead -- in the second.
Below are the full postgame notes and state from Indiana Athletics.
• Indiana (15-5, 6-4) beat Penn State (8-9, 3-6), 74-57, on Wednesday night in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
• The Hoosiers have won seven of the last nine matchups against Penn State.
• Indiana’s 22-5 run in the first 8:09 of the game was Indiana’s best start since opening on a 12-2 run against Eastern Michigan on Nov. 9, 2021.
• IU was 10-of-13 from the 3-point line (76.9%) and shot 51% from the field.
• It was Indiana’s best 3-point shooting performance on at least 10 makes since the Elite 8 win over Kent State on March 23, 2002 when the Hoosiers were 15-of-19 (64.3%) from deep.
• Indiana recorded 10 blocks for the game, the first time the Hoosiers had 10-plus blocks in a game since March 11, 2020 when Indiana beat Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament.
• Indiana led 46-17 at halftime. It was its Indiana’s largest halftime lead since the Hoosiers were up 29 points on Tennessee Tech on Nov. 25, 2020, the season opener to the 2020-2021 season.
• This was Indiana’s biggest halftime lead over a Big Ten opponent since outscoring Ohio State 48-18 at home in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in 2016.
• In the first half, Indiana’s defense forced Penn State to shoot 16.7% from the field, the Hoosiers’ third best defensive field goal percentage this year in a half.
• Indiana’s defense held Penn State to 33.3% shooting on the night.
• Indiana converted on 80% of its free throws (12-of-15).
• Indiana got 14 points from its bench.
• In the previous game against Penn State on Jan. 2, 2022, Penn State was 11-of-22 from 3-point range and Indiana was 4-of-17. Tonight, Penn State was 9-of-26 and Indiana was 10-of-13.
• Next, Indiana will travel for a road game at Maryland. Tip-off will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 in the Xfinity Center.
• Senior/Junior Xavier Johnson led all scorers with 19 points and added six assists, and four rebounds, too. It was the second-highest scoring output from Johnson this season.
• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Race Thompson had 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while going 4-of-4 from the free throw line.
• Thompson hit his season-high in points scored in one game tonight with 18.
• Thompson was 2-of-2 from the 3-point line, the first time in his career where he made multiple 3-point field goals in a game.
• Junior/Sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points, six rebounds, four blocks, and four assists.
• Jackson-Davis has 1,317 career points in his collegiate career and ranks 30th in program history for Indiana’s Career All-Time Scoring List.
• Jackson-Davis has now recorded multiple blocks in 16 of 20 games this season.
• Sophomore/Freshman Trey Galloway had six points, two steals, and a block.
• Freshman Tamar Bates recorded six points on 2-of-2 shooting for the game.
• Senior/Junior Miller Kopp contributed five points, an assist, and a steal.
• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Parker Stewart had three points, two assists, and two rebounds.
• Sophomore/Freshman Jordan Geronimo accounted for two points, four rebounds, and two blocks.
• Senior/Junior Rob Phinisee had three rebounds, two steals, and an assist.
• Sophomore/Freshman Anthony Leal accounted for two minutes of action off the bench.
• Freshman Logan Duncomb recorded two minutes of run off the bench.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.