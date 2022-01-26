Postgame Notes: Penn State

Below are the full postgame notes and state from Indiana Athletics.

The Hoosiers led by 31 points in the first half and led by 32 -- its larges lead -- in the second.

The Hoosiers jumped out to a 15-2 run and eventually 22-5 run to start the game and never looked back.

Indiana bounced back from its first home loss on Sunday against Michigan and defeated Penn State, 74-57.

• Indiana (15-5, 6-4) beat Penn State (8-9, 3-6), 74-57, on Wednesday night in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

• The Hoosiers have won seven of the last nine matchups against Penn State.

• Indiana’s 22-5 run in the first 8:09 of the game was Indiana’s best start since opening on a 12-2 run against Eastern Michigan on Nov. 9, 2021.

• IU was 10-of-13 from the 3-point line (76.9%) and shot 51% from the field.

• It was Indiana’s best 3-point shooting performance on at least 10 makes since the Elite 8 win over Kent State on March 23, 2002 when the Hoosiers were 15-of-19 (64.3%) from deep.

• Indiana recorded 10 blocks for the game, the first time the Hoosiers had 10-plus blocks in a game since March 11, 2020 when Indiana beat Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament.

• Indiana led 46-17 at halftime. It was its Indiana’s largest halftime lead since the Hoosiers were up 29 points on Tennessee Tech on Nov. 25, 2020, the season opener to the 2020-2021 season.

• This was Indiana’s biggest halftime lead over a Big Ten opponent since outscoring Ohio State 48-18 at home in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in 2016.

• In the first half, Indiana’s defense forced Penn State to shoot 16.7% from the field, the Hoosiers’ third best defensive field goal percentage this year in a half.

• Indiana’s defense held Penn State to 33.3% shooting on the night.

• Indiana converted on 80% of its free throws (12-of-15).

• Indiana got 14 points from its bench.

• In the previous game against Penn State on Jan. 2, 2022, Penn State was 11-of-22 from 3-point range and Indiana was 4-of-17. Tonight, Penn State was 9-of-26 and Indiana was 10-of-13.

• Next, Indiana will travel for a road game at Maryland. Tip-off will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 in the Xfinity Center.

• Senior/Junior Xavier Johnson led all scorers with 19 points and added six assists, and four rebounds, too. It was the second-highest scoring output from Johnson this season.

• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Race Thompson had 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while going 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

• Thompson hit his season-high in points scored in one game tonight with 18.

• Thompson was 2-of-2 from the 3-point line, the first time in his career where he made multiple 3-point field goals in a game.

• Junior/Sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points, six rebounds, four blocks, and four assists.

• Jackson-Davis has 1,317 career points in his collegiate career and ranks 30th in program history for Indiana’s Career All-Time Scoring List.

• Jackson-Davis has now recorded multiple blocks in 16 of 20 games this season.

• Sophomore/Freshman Trey Galloway had six points, two steals, and a block.

• Freshman Tamar Bates recorded six points on 2-of-2 shooting for the game.

• Senior/Junior Miller Kopp contributed five points, an assist, and a steal.

• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Parker Stewart had three points, two assists, and two rebounds.

• Sophomore/Freshman Jordan Geronimo accounted for two points, four rebounds, and two blocks.

• Senior/Junior Rob Phinisee had three rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

• Sophomore/Freshman Anthony Leal accounted for two minutes of action off the bench.

• Freshman Logan Duncomb recorded two minutes of run off the bench.