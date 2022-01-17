Postgame Notes: Nebraska

Below are the key postgame notes from Indiana Athletics.

The Hoosiers move to 13-4 (4-3) on the season. Up next is a matchup with Purdue on Thursday.

Indiana won its first road game in 341 days on Monday with a 78-71 win over Nebraska.

• Indiana (13-4, 4-3) beat Nebraska (6-13, 0-8), 78-71, on Monday night in Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

• The entire Indiana coaching staff wore DREAM shirts for the Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Game.

• The win marked Indiana’s sixth consecutive win over Nebraska.

• The Hoosiers shot the ball at a 54% clip from the field. IU is shooting 52.4% from the field in the last two games.

• Indiana led for 39:12 of the total 40 minutes played.

• Indiana outrebounded Nebraska, 30-24.

• The Hoosiers got 21 points from their bench.

• Indiana capitalized on Nebraska’s 13 turnovers, scoring 20 points off them.

• Next, the Hoosiers will host No. 4/4 Purdue in Bloomington on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

• Junior/Sophomore Tracye Jackson-Davis led all scorers with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. He also had 12 rebounds.

• This was Jackson-Davis’ 30th career double-double as a Hoosier and marked the first time in his career he has had four-straight double-doubles.

• After tonight’s performance, Jackson-Davis ranks 31st all-time in Indiana’s all-time scoring list with 1,281 career points.

• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Race Thompson went for 12 points, seven rebounds, one block, and one steal.

• Sophomore/Freshman Jordan Geronimo added 10 points off the bench while going 4-of-4 from the floor. Geronimo had eight rebounds, an assist, a block, and a steal, too. It was his second career double-digit scoring effort.

• Senior/Junior Xavier Johnson added nine points and five assists. Of his nine points, he made four clutch free throws in the last 28 seconds of the game to seal the win.

• Sophomore/Freshman Trey Galloway chipped in nine points, two assists, and a steal.

• Senior/Junior Miller Kopp had seven points, two rebounds, and a steal.

• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Parker Stewart scored six points on two-made 3-point field goals.

• Freshman Tamar Bates had two points and an assist.

• Senior/Junior Rob Phinsiee had one steal off the bench.

• Tonight, marked Phinisee’s 100th game of his collegiate career.

• Senior/Junior Michael Durr recorded one rebound in two minutes of action.