Postgame Notes: Michigan

Below are the postgame stats and notes from Indiana Athletics.

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers as the only two players in double-figures.

Indiana moves to 14-5 (5-4) on the season.

Indiana fell at home on Sunday, 80-62, to Michigan. It was the Hoosiers first home loss of the season.

• Indiana (14-5, 5-4) lost to Michigan (9-7, 3-3), 80-62, on Sunday afternoon in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It was the 9th straight win in the series with Michigan and 1st loss in 13 games at home.

• This was Indiana's first loss at home this season.

• Indiana was outscored 33-15 on 3's.

• Indiana was out rebounded 36-26

• Indiana had 17 fast break points to Michigan's 3. In the last two games, IU has outscored its opponents 36-3.

• Indiana's bench was outscored 17-8.

• The Hoosiers forced 14 turnovers.

• 15 of Indiana's 24 made baskets came on an assist.

• Indiana had eight steals, the fourth time this season they had eight or more takeaways.

• 32 of Indiana's 62 points came from the paint.

•. IU fell to 2-3 when giving up 10 or more 3's.

• The Hoosiers will stay in Bloomington for their next game, as they'll host Penn State on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 8:30 p.m. in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

• Junior/Sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana in scoring with 17 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds, two blocks, and two steals.

• After tonight's performance, Jackson-Davis ranks 30th in program history for Indiana's Career All-Time Scoring List with 1,302 career points.

• Jackson-Davis has now recorded multiple blocks in 15 of 19 games this season.

• Senior/Junior Xavier Johnson had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. He is averaging 16.0 points in the last 2 games.

• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Race Thompson recorded nine points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal.

• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Parker Stewart scored nine points while going three-of-six from the 3-point line. He is now shooting 45.8% from long distance making 38 of 83 triples.

• Senior/Junior Miller Kopp chipped in with five points and made both of his field goal attempts.

• Senior/Junior Michael Durr had four points and was two-of-two from the field.

• Senior/Junior Rob Phinisee provided two points and two assists.

• Sophomore/Freshman Jordan Geronimo had two points and two blocks in 11 minutes off the bench.

• Sophomore/Freshman Trey Galloway recorded three assists and two steals.

• Freshman Tamar Bates had one rebound in six minutes of play.

• Sophomore/Freshman Anthony Leal recorded one minute off the bench.

• Freshman Logan Duncomb got one minute of run off the bench.