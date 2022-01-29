Postgame Notes: Maryland

Here are the postgame notes and stats from Indiana Athletics.

After the win, Indiana improves to 16-5 (7-4) on the season.

The Hoosiers led for 31 minutes, including the majority of the second half by double-digits.

Indiana won its second-straight road win this season after previously losing eight straight, with a 68-55 win over Maryland.

• Indiana (16-5, 7-4) beat Maryland (11-10, 3-7), 68-55, on Saturday afternoon at the Xfinity Center in College Park, MD.

• This was Indiana’s sixth time this season overcoming an eight-point or higher deficit this year. Marshall (12), Nebraska (10), Notre Dame (9), Ohio State and Purdue (8) were the others.

• This was Indiana’s first Big Ten road win by double-digits since beating Iowa, 81-69, in January 2021.

• It was Indiana’s best defensive effort since the win over Ohio State earlier this month. The Indiana defense held Maryland to 28.6% shooting from the field and only 22.2% (6-of-17) from 3-point range.

• This was Indiana’s first win at Maryland since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten in 2014-15.

• Indiana made 43.3% of their field goal attempts.

• Indiana’s bench accounted for 19 points.

• The Hoosiers cashed in on Maryland’s 13 turnovers, scoring 15 points off the takeaways.

• After being down 8-0 to start the game, Indiana went on a 13-0 run from the 17:51 to the 12:45 mark of the first half.

• In the last 4:03 of the first half, Indiana went on a 10-0 run to lead 33-26 at halftime. Indiana has led at halftime in four of their last five Big Ten road games.

• The Hoosiers are fourth in the Big Ten for fewest turnovers since the New Year, with 9.8 per game and had just 10 today.

• The Hoosiers will have a week off until they play again. Indiana will host No. 24/21 Illinois for a noon tip-off on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Race Thompson led all scorers with 18 points and had 12 rebounds, as well.

• It was Thompson’s second consecutive game scoring 18 points, tying his season-high for points in a game.

• This was Thompson’s fourth double-double of the season and seventh of his career.

• Thompson has made his last four 3-point attempts. He has also converted on five of his last six.

• Junior/Sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded 17 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

• After today’s performance, Jackson-Davis has scored 1,334 points in his career. That places him 29th in Indiana’s all-time scoring list.

• Senior/Junior Xavier Johnson had eight points, nine assists, and three rebounds.

• Johnson tied his season-high for most assists in a game (9). This is the fourth time this season that Johnson has had at least seven assists in a game.

• Johnson had two turnovers in the game, Indiana is 8-2 in games this season where he has two turnovers or less.

• Sophomore/Freshman Trey Galloway accounted for eight points on 4-of-5 shooting, with two assists, and two steals.

• Senior/Junior Miller Kopp had six points on two 3-pointers.

• Sophomore/Freshman Jordan Geronimo accounted for six points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

• Sophomore/Freshman Khristian Lander registered five points, making both of his field goal attempts.

• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Parker Stewart had three rebounds on the afternoon.

• Freshman Tamar Bates had one rebound and one block.

• Freshman Logan Duncomb snagged one rebound in one minute of playing time.

• Sophomore/Freshman Anthony Leal got four minutes of action off the bench.