Postgame Notes: Iowa

Below are the postgame notes from Indiana basketball.

The Hoosiers move to 12-4 (3-3) on the season.

IU has yet to win on the road this season.

Indiana fell on the road on Thursday night to Iowa, 83-74, making it another loss on the road for the Hoosiers.

• Indiana (12-4, 3-3) lost at Iowa (12-4, 2-3), 83-74, on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

• The Hoosiers shot 50.9% from the field for the game.

• 17 of Indiana’s 27 baskets came on an assist.

• Indiana has 23 turnovers and 14 in the second half. Had just 21 combined in the last three games

• IU was out scored 42-17 on bench points

• Indiana was out scoured 34-18 on points off of turnovers

• Junior/Sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis led the team with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks. This was Jackson-Davis’ 29th career double-double as a Hoosier.

• After tonight’s performance, Jackson-Davis ranks 33rd in Indiana’s all-time career scoring list with 1,258 total points.

• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Race Thompson had 13 points and five rebounds on the night.

• Redshirt Senior/Redshirt Junior Parker Stewart chipped in 11 points and three assists in his first time scoring in double-figures in back-to-back games this season.

• Sophomore/Freshman Trey Galloway scored a season-high 10 points.

• Senior/Junior Miller Kopp contributed eight points and two assists.

• Senior/Junior Xavier Johnson recorded seven points, four assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

• Sophomore/Freshman Jordan Geronimo had three points off the bench.

• Senior/Junior Rob Phinisee registered two points and three assists.

• Freshman Tamar Bates scored two points for the game.

• Senior/Junior Michael Durr recorded five minutes off the bench.