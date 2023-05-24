Spring football practices and transfer portal movement across the country have slowed in college football in recent weeks with summer workouts quickly approaching across the country. The Hoosier's Alec Busse updates Big Ten football power rankings at the conclusion of the spring.

1. MICHIGAN

Michigan has had a bit of a drama-filled offseason, but the Wolverines are returning the most proven roster in the conference and have won back-to-back Big Ten titles, which includes a pair of College Football Playoff appearances. The Wolverines return JJ McCarthy and both of their star running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. McCarthy needs to show more consistency in his ability to boost Michigan's offense to wins in big-time games against the country's best programs.

2. OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes were a missed field goal against Georgia in the College Football Playoff away from likely winning last season's national championship, but Ohio State does have to replace important production with both starting offensive tackles departing to the NFL and CJ Stroud also leaving. But Ohio State has the most talented roster in the Big Ten and one of the best defensive lines in the country, led by JT Tuimolau. The depth of the wide receiver room, led by Marvin Harrison Jr., will help either Kyle McCord or Devin Brown as they take over at quarterback.

3. PENN STATE

Quietly, Penn State could be the team with the best running backs in the Big Ten with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen returning as true sophomores in 2023. Head coach James Franklin is now giving the offense to former five-star quarterback Drew Allar. The 2023 season could be a breakthrough year for Penn State with Michigan playing in Happy Valley and Ohio State looking, potentially, vulnerable with lots to replace at key positions.

5. IOWA

Iowa is looking to have one of the country's best defenses again this upcoming season with defensive back Cooper DeJean returning in the secondary after posting three pick-six interceptions a year ago. A year ago, Iowa's offense was one of the worst in modern football history. But the offensive line is a year older and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has new tools in quarterback Cade McNamara, tight end Erik All and receiver Kaleb Brown all coming from the transfer portal.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

5. WISCONSIN

The Luke Fickell era is about three months away from starting at Wisconsin, and the Badgers are going to look a little bit different. Offensive coordinator Phil Logo brings an air-raid offense and SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai to Camp Randall. Running back Braelon Allen is back at tailback, so expect the Badgers to still be effective running the football. Wisconsin has to replace key starters defensively with Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig being drafted in late April.

6. ILLINOIS

Illinois is going to have one of the best defensive lines in the country with Johnny Newton, Keith Randolph returning and edge rushers Seth Coleman and Gabe Jacas back too. The secondary is a concern after having three players drafted in April, but the front seven should keep the Illini defense at a high level. Offensively, Chase Brown is gone, but Ole Miss quarterback transfer Luke Altmeyer enters the fold and returns Illinois' best receiver, Isaiah Williams.

7. MARYLAND

The return of quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa should help Maryland's offense remain a dangerous group despite losing some talented pieces at wide receiver after the 2022 season, which included a Duke's Mayo Bowl win. Maryland's defense is going to be young and likely going to give up points to some of the league's best teams in the Big Ten East, but the offense should have the ability to the Terps back to a bowl game in 2023.

8. MINNESOTA

Minnesota has to replace a lot of proven talent and leadership with Tanner Morgan and running back Mohamed Ibrahim both graduating. But PJ Fleck's program has played really well on the offensive line in the last couple of seasons and the Gophers are experienced there again in 2023. Last season Minnesota allowed less than 15 points per game -- playing in the Big Ten West might have helped that stat -- but the Gophers have a lot of experience they need to replace after going to a bowl game again last season.

9. NEBRASKA

Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Jeff Sims won the starting job over last season's quarterback Casey Thompson who has since transferred to Florida Atlantic. Sims now become the leader of first-year head coach Matt Ruhle's offense, which includes some interesting playmakers like receiver Marcus Washington and running back Anthony Grant. Nebraska's defense was pretty poor last season, so Ruhle added four transfers to the defensive line. Three of them could be starters in their first season at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers hit the portal hard, so continuity is a concern. But Ruhle has said publicly that Nebraska's rebuild should be quicker than the one he oversaw at Baylor.

10. MICHIGAN STATE

The late, and surprising, losses of quarterback Payton Thorne (Auburn) and wide receiver Keon Coleman (Florida State) to the transfer portal were tough for Michigan State. But Noah Kim earned good praise for his play at quarterback in the spring and might have been pushing Thorne for the starting job. The secondary has been brutal under Mel Tucker the last two seasons with the Spartans ranking 13th in the Big Ten last season in pass defense and 14th in defensive pass efficiency. That needs to be better in 2023 for Michigan State to compete back near the top of the Big Ten East.

NO. 11 PURDUE

Ryan Walters' first-year staff has acted pretty quietly since taking over at Purdue, but the Boilers are probably adding the conference's biggest name at quarterback with former Texas Longhorn Hudson Card set to take over Aidan O'Connell. Devin Mockobee was impressive last season as a running back, going for just shy of 1,000 yards. While coordinating Illinois' defense, Walters was in charge of the country's top group in 2022. The Boilers likely won't be as strong in Walters' first year, but Sanoussi Kane, Nic Caraway and O.C. Brothers are expected to be contributors.

12. INDIANA

Indiana coach Tom Allen has added about 20 transfers this offseason in hopes of elevating the talent level of his team after a 4-8 campaign last season. Tennesee transfer quarterback Tayven Jackson could be the starter, but he'll have to beat Brendan Sorsby for the job. The wide receiver room is deep and talented with Cam Camper and Clemson transfer EJ Williams, but the offensive line has to take major steps in 2023. Defensively, the secondary has added a few transfers, but defensive lineman Andre Carter earned notable praise for his play in the spring from Allen's staff.

13. RUTGERS

Rutgers returns quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who played in eight games last season and had a negative touchdown to interception ratio with just 757 yards in his eight games a year ago. Defensively, Rutgers was one of the worst teams in the conference last season allowing about 35 points a game in league play. Rutgers returns a good number of starters defensively, so there's reason to believe a step could be taken defensively.

14. NORTHWESTERN