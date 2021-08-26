Point guard position still vital in Woodson's positionless basketball

Since his first press conference as head coach, Woodson made it clear that his ultimate desire is to form a roster of versatile players. The end goal is to develop a pure modern basketball utopia in Bloomington.

In this grand vision, there is no such thing as a "center," "power forward," and so on. Every player can guard three-to-five positions, dribble, pass, and shoot. This fluid method of roster construction has been proven successful at the highest levels of basketball.

The coaching staff is hard at work trying to get versatile players on the recruiting trail, but Woodson is using the players he currently has to try and fit his vision.

"Our offense is going to be mostly position-less basketball," Trayce Jackson-Davis told the media.

"It's a lot more spaced out, a lot more flow," teammate Race Thomspon added. "I'm able to get a rebound, push it up the court, initiate the offense. One through five can do that."