Podcast: Trey Galloway Is Indiana Basketball’s First 2020 Commit
TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson and Jon Sauber break down what Trey Galloway’s commitment means for Indiana basketball, what he showed this spring and summer on the adidas Gauntlet Circuit, what he’ll bring to IU and more.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
