News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-27 11:02:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Podcast Transcript: Galloway Is IU’s First 2020 Commitment - Part One

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier
@JSauberTH
Basketball Recruiting Reporter

Stu Jackson and Jon Sauber discussed Culver (Ind.) Academies guard Trey Galloway's commitment to Indiana on Friday's edition of Heard on The Hoosier.Scroll below for a transcript of the first half ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}