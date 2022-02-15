Player Q&A: Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses loss to Wisconsin

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses IU's 74-69 loss to Wisconsin. Jackson-Davis had 30 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field. He added eight rebounds and a career-high six assists.

Q. I know you were trying to work the ball inside out. Was there a thought at going up with it, at least there trying to get fouled there? What was the thought process?

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS: Yeah, so obviously I thought I was kicking the ball out pretty well the whole game, and so I saw Brad dig and Xavier was wide open for a shot, and sometimes you don't hit them.

I'd have him shoot that shot ten times out of ten. It was a great look by him, and I know he wished he could get it back, and I know he will in the next game.

Q. You guys have had some shooting struggles this season. Tell us what you see from your guards in practice and workouts? It's just not showing up in the games, but what do you see?

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS: What I see is a bunch of guys that work really hard on their shots. Repetition. Parker, Anthony, Miller. Everyone is in the gym working all the time.

It's just mental. They just got to have their confidence up and just have support. So they're going to keep doing their thing, keep getting up shots in extra time, and they're going to start falling.

You just got to have faith in your teammates, and I know they'll get out of these slumps.

Q. Obviously explain the Xavier miss when you guys run the one play out of bounds, sideline out of bounds basically trying to get the ball for Parker. Seemed like it was really difficult to get him free.

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS: Yeah.

Q.What were you guys trying to do? How did they blow it up?

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS: He was supposed to go through like an elevator screen and then it was supposed to be a double for Miller, but they were just switching every screen, so it's really hard whenever everyone is switching and you need a three, so a cut to the basket isn't really going to work for you.

So that was a good play by them, but at the same time, we probably could have got a better shot than that. In crunch time and you're kind of panicking a little bit, he's still one of the best shooters on our team, so he tried to get one up, it just didn't fall