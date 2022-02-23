 TheHoosier - Player Q&A: Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses final stretch of season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-23 14:54:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Player Q&A: Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses final stretch of season

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses the team's mentality as they approach the final stretch of the season. Indiana has lost five straight games.

Above is the full Q&A.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}