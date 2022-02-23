Player Q&A: Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses final stretch of season
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses the team's mentality as they approach the final stretch of the season. Indiana has lost five straight games.
Above is the full Q&A.
----
