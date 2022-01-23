Player Q&A: Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses 80-62 loss to Michigan

Q. Just weren't finishing or what was the deal there?

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS: Yeah, I think we had a few runs in the game, but every time we got close, they would pull away. Defensively I think it was more of our defense that we gave up 80 points at home. That's something that can't happen. We've just got to go back to work honestly tomorrow and get ready for Penn State, which is our next game.

Q. Trayce, how do you explain some of the binds they put you in defensively, too? Sometimes you had to double Dickinson; it seemed like they rotated three-point line and knocked down their shots. Were the rotations late or what were some of the factors going into the defense?

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS: Yeah, so defensively when we were doubling him, we were supposed to wait on his crab when he started to dribble the ball and we weren't doing that. He was holding the ball, so it was easy for him to look over and watch and see who's coming instead of when he was posting up and trying to dribble. That's on us, and we made that mistake, and he made us pay for it.

Q. They started the game 11-4 and then second half they started 12-6 run. The starts of both halves were obviously an issue. Was there any letdown from the emotion of the Purdue win or what happened at the start of both halves?

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS: It's honestly on us. That falls on us. It's our home court, and the starting five, we need to regroup and we need to figure that out because it's unacceptable honestly to come out with no emotion and no drive, and like when we were at the Purdue game, that second unit really helped us and got us going with Trey and all of them blowing up ball screens and stuff like that on defense. Our starting five is our starting five for a reason, so we've got to figure that out.

Q. Just wanted to go back to some of the issues with rotations. Obviously you mentioned what happened when it got in the middle, but it seemed like that was a trend that went beyond that in terms of guys getting open looks. What else happened that you think got --

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS: Yeah, so obviously with Hunter shooting the ball like that and then our guards getting drilled on screens, we were supposed to switch or veer if they died on the ball screen, so basically I take the guy and then our guard stays up, but they kept thinking that he was rolling but he was popping, so he was getting right open shots at the top of the key.

That's just something we're going to have to watch on film and then go back over. Then obviously in the double-team, like I explained how he was crabbing, he didn't crab, so he was just turning and looking and seeing the whole floor, and he's watching that double come, so he's just passing to the guy that's doubling.

Q. Michigan's three-point success, was that more perimeter defense or was that just them knocking down shots?

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS: I think it's a little bit of both. Obviously they came in here clawing, scratching for a win, and they needed this one bad. They honestly played harder than us, and we didn't defend the line well at all, and that's something that we usually hang our hats on. It's something that we're going to have to watch on film and obviously get better at it for Penn State.