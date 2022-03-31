 TheHoosier - Player Q&A: Shivers, Henderson discuss transfer to Indiana, spring practice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-31 11:50:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Player Q&A: Shivers, Henderson discuss transfer to Indiana, spring practice

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana transfer running backs Shaun Shivers and Josh Henderson discuss their decision to come to Indiana, adjustment throughout spring practice and more.

Above are the full Q&As.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}