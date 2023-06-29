Sophomore forward Malik Reneau met with the media on Thursday afternoon.

On what he feels is the biggest opportunity to get better

Some of the things I think I need to improve on are being able to defend on the perimeter, which I’ve been in the gym working on my defensive side really guarding the smaller guys when I switch onto them and stuff like that. Trying to defend and staying away from putting my hands on defenders to avoid those ticky-tack fouls and stuff like that. So being aware of what I’m doing on the court and understanding that I can get ticky-tack fouls when I put two hands on a defender and being aware.

On takeaway from Coach Woodson

My defensive side. Being able to defend all five positions and being able to rebound. What I’ve learned from Coach Woodson is that our team is going to be a defensive team no matter what. We are going to defend and try to hold people under 60. That’s really what we do. Defense is a big key to our success when we come onto the basketball court.

On new frontcourt options this season

Yeah, our new front court guys, since we lost Trayce and Race, we loaded up pretty well. We got Kel’el [Ware] and Payton [Sparks]. Both are great skilled players. Both can finish with both hands and can step out and shoot it a little bit too. You see a good fluid of where we are trying to go without front court and understanding that we don’t have Trayce anymore, so we have to look somewhere else to find it.

On what he wants his offensive game to look like

Being able to do everything on the court. I think this year I will be able to do that and show a lot more of my game. Being able to step out and shoot the three ball. Grab a rebound and push it. Just doing all the stuff that I’m used to doing and make it so I’m not making a lot of mistakes when I’m doing it. Pushing the ball in transition, posting up, shooting 3s. All of the stuff. I want to be able to show my all-around game.

On instruction coaches gave him for improvement

My game doesn’t change at all. I’m still going to be able to do the same things. Posting up, expanding my game on being more confident that when I get a wide-open shot, take the shot. Instead of passing it up. Helping my teammates out, doing all the things on the court other than trying to score the basketball.

On what expectations coaches gave him to improve

Being a leader on the team because we’re bringing in so many new players and helping the new players with the defensive things and all of that. Being that leader, just like Xavier or [Trey] Galloway. Being one of those guys because I understand the defensive side and I know what Coach Woodson wants us to do. Being a guy that they look to when the defense breaks down and they need that help to understand something. Or on the offensive side, if they don’t know the play, let them know what we are doing and stuff like that. Being that role guy or that leader to help. Also, working on my conditioning, which I am. Getting in top shape before the season comes.

On differences this summer with lots of new players

Yeah, I mean, going into this season, we knew we were going to lose a lot of guys. Trayce [Jackson-Davis] was leaving, [Jalen] Hood-Schifino left, Miller [Kopp], all the older guys left. Our team was going to be different coming in. We knew that. We got key pieces that we needed to help us have a successful season. On the court we’ve been doing pretty well, having great practices. Working hard, having great scrimmages, stuff like that. We been competiting all throughout. We’re going to be ready to go when the season stars.

On how the offense looks different in workouts

We’re still emphasizing posting up. That’s still part of Woodson’s plan. We’re probably not going to post up as much as last year with Trayce. But we’re still posting up. It’s going to be a lot of ball screens and running up and down the court. Getting out in transition and getting easy buckets and stuff like that. So we’re trying to be a fast-paced team and get up and down the court and defend.

On nonconference schedule

It’s super exciting. When you’re playing the top of the top, you’re always going to give it your best every time. Having a nonconference that tough is going to help us, prepare us for Big Ten play. I think that will be great for our team, especially that we are young and have a lot of new people coming in. That’s going to help us build, so when we get into Big Ten play, we know what everybody can do on the court and we’re not looking and searching for people to do things because we’re playing the top competition in the nonconference and stuff like that. It’s going to be very good to help our team build and get stronger for the Big Ten play. I love it.

On team chemistry off of the court

I think we did a pretty good job. We do a lot of team bonding. We’re with each other 24/7. I feel like that is going to continue to come into play. We have team breakfast together. And everybody is outgoing. Our team bonding is going to be great. Knowing everything on the court and understanding it and all the older guys helping the younger guys or the new guys coming in be mentally focused every time we step on the court together.

On seeing Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino get drafted

I was super excited for both my teammates. I was at Trayce’s draft party when he got drafted. It was super exciting to see him go. I just hope for the best for all of the. I see Fino go to the Lakers and I’m pretty excited for him. He’s a Laker guy, he loves Kobe [Bryant], so it’s a great place for him too. To be around those older guys and help him grow and get better while he’s on the Lakers’ team. I’m super excited for that too. Can’t wait to see them play in the NBA.

On Mgbako joining the roster

I have not played against him on the EYBL. I know he played up, but my team never played against him or anything like that. Adding Mgbako to the list boosted our team. He’s got great size, can shoot the ball well and finish with both hands. Great skillset. He can post up too. Mgbako, he adds that boost to our team that we needed. That’s very good. It’s a blessing to get Mgbako too.

On how he’s improving his skills

Yeah, I mean, having those scrimmages when we are playing 15 minutes straight and working on conditioning and pace that is helping me out with conditioning and being able to stay in long periods of time without getting breaks and stuff like that. Having individual workouts every day with my trainer guy Isaac and working on the things that we need to work on. Rim running, so we’re running to the rim hard. Catch-and-shoot 3s. Trail 3s. Dribble pull-up, stuff like that. Trying to mix all that stuff and still working on my strong suit, posting up and my hooks. Working on everything anytime I step on the court and having an individual workout, I’m trying to touch on everything. That’s pretty much it.