Player Q&A: Jackson-Davis, Phinisee preview season opener
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 30-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IUBB30.
IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Rob Phinisee preview the season opener on Tuesday.
Above are the full Q&A's.
(Videos courtesy of IU Athletics)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.