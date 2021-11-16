Player Q&A: Jackson-Davis, Johnson preview St John's
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Xavier Johnson preview IU's matchup with St John's on Wednesday night.
Above are the full Q&A's.
(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.