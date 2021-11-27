Player Q&A: Hendershot, Gremel, McFadden discuss Purdue loss
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Peyton Hendershot, Grant Gremel and Micah McFadden discuss Indiana's loss to Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket.
Above are the full Q&A's.
(Video courtesy of TheHoosier.com)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.