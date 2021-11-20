Player Q&A: Hendershot and Fitzgerald discuss loss to Minnesota
Tight end Peyton Hendershot and defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald discuss Indiana's 35-14 loss to Minnesota.
Above are the full Q&A.
(Video courtesy of TheHoosier,com)
