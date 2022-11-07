Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson address the media following Indiana first win of the season.

Q. Race, we've asked you guys about it in the pre-season and just what that second line might have, what the younger guys might have, especially in that front court. I mean, you played 17 minutes tonight. Trayce only played 23. I imagine that won't be the case every night. Do you guys almost feel like you don't to do as much because you know when the second line comes in, especially up front, that the level won't drop?

RACE THOMPSON: Yeah, as a team I feel like, and we feel like we have 10 starters, 11 starters, 12 starters, so when that second group comes in, there should be no drop off. Malik has been playing great. JG has been playing great. And Fino is running that second team.

I mean, just really feels like we got ten starters out there, and we've seen it since we been practicing in the summer. Should be fun.

Q. Race, on Malik, what impresses you most about him? How good is his footwork for a freshman?

RACE THOMPSON: Yeah, I been saying this since he got here. Can't speed him up. He gets to his spots. I mean, I got to guard him every day, so it's fun to compete with him in practice every day, pushing each other.

He has really, really good footwork, really good ball fix. And then just again, like you can't speed him up, so I think that's one of his biggest strengths.

Q. Jordan, it was just 17-16 there at one point, about eight minutes into the game. Second unit came in and went on a quick run. How important is it going to be for you guys to turn that momentum when it needs to be turned?

JORDAN GERONIMO: It's really important for us, coming in like Race said, to have no drop off. The starters who started the game, it's important for us to come with our energy, and when energy is applied it's always going to show on the court.

We went on a run. Got some stops, some easy points. That's what you need when you come off the bench, to have that pop to keep you in.

Q. Jordan, wanted to ask you specifically, they tied the game at 21-all and that's when you scored four in a row on a couple mid-range shots. How good did that feel to step up at a moment in the game when it looked like it was getting a little interesting?

JORDAN GERONIMO: It feels good. I worked on my game all off season, so feels good to be able to play in our first official game and display what I've been working on.

Q. Race, obviously hit that big shot at the end of the half; kind of take some momentum into the locker room. You guys come out hot in the second half. What was the conversation like at halftime, and what did you see from your guys?

RACE THOMPSON: I mean, we really looked some at film, saw what we could improve on, and really focused on guarding the three-point line. They got a lot of their points from the three-point like their first half and he hit a good shot at the end of the half.

I think our main thing was we can improve, and let's go out there and show them what we can do, and that's what we did when we came out.

So I think that was what's it was really good.

Q. Race, going back to that point where it was 21-21, you guys really locked in as a defense. Was that more you guys settling into the game or did you guys change something fundamentally?

RACE THOMPSON: I think that's just us settling in. Everybody had a little bit of nerves coming into the first game. Crowd really showed out and it was a lot of fun. Everybody settled in and calmed down and just locked in on defense and the keys that we focused on in practice.

So I think that's where our team starts with, is defense, and if we can get settled in on defense, everything else takes care of itself.

Q. Jordan, the lineup with you Trey, Malik, Tamar, and Jalen. I believe you guys were on the floor a couple times in the first half. Is that a lineup that's been together in practice some, and what do you feel like makes it work so well?

JORDAN GERONIMO: That lineup has been assembled couple times in practice, but during the summer we all play with each other, pick up a lot, and I feel like that allowed us to know each other's game. No matter the I guess rotation or who is on the floor, I kind of feel confident knowing my teammates' style the play.

So I feel like that team, whatever team like is assembled is going to be a good team, you know what I mean?

Q. Jordan, Race talked about the trust that the starters have in you guys. When did you guys, that five in particular, start to build trust within yourselves? When did you feel like that process began?

JORDAN GERONIMO: I mean, it began when we first got together in the summer. I feel like it's really important for the team to have trust in each other's teammates, you know what I mean? When I pass a ball to my teammate in the corner for an open three, I believe he's going to make it. It's important to have that kind of trust and build that trust and nurture it as the season not goes on.

Shout out to my father. It's his birthday today. I just want to say that real quick.

Shout out, pops.