Player Q&A: Geronimo, Galloway discuss 17-pt comeback win over Michigan
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo and guard Trey Galloway discuss IU's 17-point comeback win over Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.
Above are the full Q&A.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.