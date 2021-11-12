 Player Q&A: Galloway, Geronimo talk about win over Northern Illinois
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-12 20:59:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Player Q&A: Galloway, Geronimo talk about win over Northern Illinois

Matthew Byrne • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@MatthewByrne1

Trey Galloway and Jordan Geronimo spoke with the media following Indiana's 85-49 win over Northern Illinois.

Everything the two players said can be listened to in the video above.

(Video courtesy of TheHoosier.com)

----

