Pitching struggles cause of season-opening sweep for Indiana baseball

In relief, IU's bullpen gave up 18 runs in games two and three combined and three additional runs in game one.

Indiana's pitching staff was a question coming into the season and was a big reason for the lack of success against the Tigers this weekend. IU's starting pitchers gave up a combined 11 earned runs in 10.2 innings pitched, but it was the bullpen in the final two games of the series that hurt the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers were outscored 33-8 in the series, including a shutout loss in the series opener. The series was highlighted by a 19-4 loss in game two and then an extra-innings loss in the series finale.

The Hoosiers' bullpen was the biggest red flag in game two. Louisville transfer pitcher Jack Perkins had a good debut for Indiana, giving up three earned runs in 3.2 innings, striking out eight Clemson batters. Indiana was up 4-3 at the time of Perkins' departure and that's when the flood gates opened.

Clemson scored two runs in the fifth, seven runs in the sixth to blow the game open, taking a commanding 13-4 lead. The Tigers would add on three runs in both the eighth and ninth innings.

During the bullpen struggles, control was a big issue. There were two wild pitches and five hit by pitches from the four IU bullpen pitchers. In total, there were eight hit by pitches from the IU staff in the series.

While pitching was the storyline, the bats for Indiana struggle for most of the series as well. Outside of the four runs in the first two innings in game two, IU had just four runs in the other 25 innings. Indiana didn't get its first hit until the top of the sixth inning in the series opener.

IU was out-hit by Clemson 29-19 for the series.

CF Bobby Whalen led the Hoosiers over the weekend, going 6-of-14 (.428) with one run and one RBI. SS Phillip Gasser rebounded after a hitless opener and was 3-of-12 (.250) with two runs and one RBI. 2B Tyler Doanes had two RBI's to lead the Hoosiers and also had three walks.

Indiana is back in action on Tuesday with another road tilt against Miami (OH) for a 3 pm first pitch. The Hoosiers will then travel to Texas for three games at the Karbach Round Rock Classic where they will play Arkansas on Friday at 8 pm ET.