Photo Gallery: IU first day of fall camp

Friday marked the opening day of fall camp for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Tom Allen looks to build on a historic 2020 season for Indiana and that means having high expectations, not only from him but from people on the outside looking in.

"We've been pretty clear on our goals. Haven't shied away from it," Tom Allen said. "We finished second in the Big Ten East last year. Our goal is to play in the Big Ten championship and win the game. There's a lot of things that have to happen before that occurs.

"It's really up to them, it's up to our coaching staff. That to me is a challenge we have to address every day. Yeah, I got high expectations for this football team. I haven't shied away from that. I believe we can have a very talented, effective offense and defense. I think we have talent on special teams. But special teams is an area where everybody is involved. The buy-in to those drills we ask them to do, how hard they play, the opportunities they can create, the field position that's put on those plays, will be a major factor in this season.

"A lot of expectations. That's been the challenge, is to go from believing, and I believe we have a team that believes, to now expecting a certain outcome on game day."

The Hoosiers open up the 2021 season on September 4 against Iowa.

Below are some images from the start of fall camp.

(All images courtesy of IU Athletics)