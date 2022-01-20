Phinisee dominates, leads Indiana to huge 68-65 victory over No. 4 Purdue

It didn't matter that Indiana was missing their best player, however, because Rob Phinisee decided to play the game of his life. The senior scored 13 straight points and grabbed three steals in a three-minute span, carrying his team and sending the crowd into a frenzy. He'd finish the first half with 17 points on 70% shooting while also pulling in three rebounds and four steals.

Zach Edey gave the Hoosiers problems early. The Boilermakers fed him inside and Trayce Jackson-Davis picked up a quick two fouls trying to keep him away from the rim. The preseason All-American sat on the bench from the 14:24 mark until the end of the first half.

Trayce Jackson-Davis only played 11 minutes, but the Hoosiers still managed to pull out a thrilling 68-65 victory against arch-rival Purdue -- their first win against the Boilermakers since 2016.

Phinisee's defense set the tone for Indiana to close out the half. After trailing 16-8 through seven minutes, the Hoosiers would only allow 28 total points in the first half. Shockingly, Mike Woodson's team outscored Purdue 29-16 while Jackson-Davis sat with foul trouble, including an 18-4 run.

Purdue came out hot to start the second half. Jaden Ivey started heating up and getting into the paint after scoring just two points in the first half. He would score 19 points in the second half and become the main source of offense for his team.

Jackson-Davis picked up his third foul and sit with 17:48 remaining in the second half, but the team would sustain once more A more perimeter-oriented lineup created floor spacing and open driving lanes to the hoop, which the Hoosiers took full advantage of.

Indiana and Purdue would trade blows and keep the game very tight until the buzzer sounded. Purdue took their first lead since 6:23 in the first half on an inbound play with just 1:08 remaining.

The Hoosiers trailed by two from that point until 17 seconds remained in the game. Mike Woodson drew up a play with 30 seconds left to give Phinisee a look from three. He missed but would retain possession after the ball was deflected out of bounds. Timeout Indiana.

Woodson once again drew up a play for Phinisee, who knocked down his look this time and put the team up by one. Purdue called timeout but Ivey missed a layup on the other end and fouled Trayce Jackson-Davis.

After playing just 11 minutes all game, Jackson-Davis knocked down two clutch free throws to put Indiana up 68-65. Ivey stormed down the court and launched a fadeaway three at the buzzer which rolled around and out, giving Indiana their first win over Purdue since 2016.

Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee were the unquestioned standouts for the Hoosiers. They carried Indiana to a win as they fought without their star player. Johnson showed command of the game and also knocked down some huge shots. He wound up with 18 points while Phinisee would finish with 20.

For Purdue, Ivey would finish as the leading scorer with 21 points. Mason Gillis would also contribute 13 and Edey scored 12.

This is potentially a future-shaping for a Hoosier team that has been bullied by Purdue for years. Their biggest bugaboo is now gone, and the next step is becoming a great team and competing for a Big Ten title. They have proven they can beat the best teams in the country.

The Hoosiers will get another chance to show what they're made of Sunday as they battle Michigan at Assembly Hall.