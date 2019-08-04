The summer was a big success for Philadelphia (Penn.) William Penn Charter School defensive back Matt Marshall.

The class of 2021 5-foot-10, 175-pounder came into June with zero scholarship offers, and by early July, he notched his first six, coming from Boston College, Morgan State, Baylor, Buffalo, NC State, and Indiana.

The Eagles were the first school to offer him and the rest of his offers came in a short period of time. He didn't expect the recruiting process to blow up so quickly for him.

