Philadelphia DB Matt Marshall On His Indiana Offer, Recruitment
The summer was a big success for Philadelphia (Penn.) William Penn Charter School defensive back Matt Marshall.
The class of 2021 5-foot-10, 175-pounder came into June with zero scholarship offers, and by early July, he notched his first six, coming from Boston College, Morgan State, Baylor, Buffalo, NC State, and Indiana.
The Eagles were the first school to offer him and the rest of his offers came in a short period of time. He didn't expect the recruiting process to blow up so quickly for him.
Sign up for a new annual membership to TheHoosier and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news