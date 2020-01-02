PFF Preview: Tennessee
The Indiana Hoosiers will return to action for the final time this season on Thursday night as they take on the Tennessee Volunteers of the Southeastern Conference in the Gator Bowl. Indiana will be searching for their first bowl victory since the 1991 season, where the Hoosiers defeated the Baylor Bears in the Copper Bowl.
Indiana secondary versus talented Tennessee Wide Receiver Core
Indiana’s young secondary is sure to be tested come Thursday night, as Tennessee’s receiving core will represent one of the most talented groups Indiana has faced this season. The Volunteers finished the year ranked 4th in the SEC in their receiving grade according to Pro Football Focus, trailing only LSU, Alabama, and Florida in their conference.
One major boon for Indiana could be the suspension of Tennessee star wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who will be forced to sit out for the first half of the Gator Bowl. Jennings led the Volunteers in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns on the season, along with being Tennessee’s highest graded offensive player by a significant margin according to Pro Football Focus.
