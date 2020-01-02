Indiana’s young secondary is sure to be tested come Thursday night, as Tennessee’s receiving core will represent one of the most talented groups Indiana has faced this season. The Volunteers finished the year ranked 4th in the SEC in their receiving grade according to Pro Football Focus, trailing only LSU, Alabama, and Florida in their conference.

One major boon for Indiana could be the suspension of Tennessee star wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who will be forced to sit out for the first half of the Gator Bowl. Jennings led the Volunteers in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns on the season, along with being Tennessee’s highest graded offensive player by a significant margin according to Pro Football Focus.