The Indiana Hoosiers, just a week removed from taking on the 9th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions, will now play host to the 12th ranked Michigan Wolverines in Bloomington. Indiana has not defeated the Wolverines since the 1987 season, the year after Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh played his last season as Michigan’s quarterback.

The clear storyline going into this game will be how the Indiana offense, led by Peyton Ramsey, is able to move the ball on an elite Michigan defense. The Wolverines’ defense finds themselves near the top of the Big Ten according to nearly every Pro Football Focus metric, 3rd in coverage, 2nd in pass rush, 3rd in rush defense, and 3rd in overall defense.

Indiana’s offense performed well last week against a similarly ranked Penn State defense, racking up 462 yards of total offense. Their ability to continue where they left off will be a major question mark on the afternoon.