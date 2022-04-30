Peyton Hendershot signs UDFA deal with the Cowboys

Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

This comes just under an hour after Ty Fryfogle also signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted.

Dalton Schultz has a firm grasp on the starting role as Dallas' tight end, but Hendserhot may be able to slide in at #2 having to beat out 27-year-old Arkansas alum Jeremy Sprinkle. Hendershot's skillset and competitiveness will serve him well.