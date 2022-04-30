Peyton Hendershot signs UDFA deal with the Cowboys
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
This comes just under an hour after Ty Fryfogle also signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted.
Dalton Schultz has a firm grasp on the starting role as Dallas' tight end, but Hendserhot may be able to slide in at #2 having to beat out 27-year-old Arkansas alum Jeremy Sprinkle. Hendershot's skillset and competitiveness will serve him well.
Hendershot is Indiana's career tight ends leader with 136 receptions and 1,479 yards. He ranks second with 14 career touchdowns.
The in-state native led the Hoosiers with 46 catches, 543 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He finished second among Big Ten tight ends in receptions (11th nationally), yardage (15th), and scores (T-26th).
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.