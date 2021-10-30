Peyton Hendershot breaks more IU records, continues terrific season

Saturday was no different as Hendershot became Indiana's all-time leader in receiving yardage (1,383) for tight ends. He also already led the program in catches (125) amongst tight ends as well.

Hendershot had five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a two-point conversion. He was not only a safety blanket for freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley making his first start, but he showed why he was considered one of the top players at his position across the country.

The Indiana native burst on to the scene in 2019, catching 52 passes for 622 yards. Both were program single-season records for a tight end. But, it was a subpar 2020 and some off of the field issues that got in the way.

Now, Hendershot is proving to be the guy he was just a few seasons ago.

“I’m so proud of him. He’s turned his life around after a tough situation that really was kind of transformational for him in so many ways on and off the field," Allen said. "So, I couldn’t be prouder of Peyton Hendershot and how hard he plays, how tough he plays, his leadership, and just making plays as well. He’s not just saying it, he’s doing it.”

“Especially after last year. Just coming back and proving that I’m that type of player and that no matter what defense I play against I can get open," Hendershot said. "... This is a Big Ten program and my name is going to be on there forever. t’s very fulfilling. I’m very happy, very blessed and I would choose to become an Indiana Hoosier every single time.”

After a slow start to the season - just three catches for 26 yards through two games - Hendershot has turned it on. He Is now up to 35 catches for 447 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He has two 100+ yard games and five games with 5+ receptions.

“I just go out with the intent every play to get open and go as hard as I can,” Hendershot said. "I have made an emphasis that every time I get the ball to do as much as I can with it and take advantage of every opportunity.”

Both of freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley's touchdown passes went to Hendershot.

"Peyton, that's my guy. I'll definitely go to him more," McCulley said. "That's just my guy, he's a dog."