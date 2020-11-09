TheHoosier - Penix earns two national honors

Penix is one of eight quarterbacks on the Davey O'Brien Foundation Great 8 list and one of eight Manning Award "Stars of the Week." Penix is also part of the O'Brien Award Midseason Watch List.

The accolades are starting to come in for Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix after his performance against Michigan.

The honors come after Penix and Indiana knocked off then-23rd ranked Michigan 38-21 to move to 3-0 on the season. In the win, which was the first since 1987 over Michigan, Penix was 30-of-50 for a career high 342 yards and three touchdowns. His 50 attempts also set a career mark.

On the season, Penix has thrown for 750 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.

The 10th ranked Hoosiers and Penix will look to move to 4-0 this Saturday when they travel to Michigan State for the Old Brass Spittoon. Kickoff is at noon on ABC.