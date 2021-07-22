Penix earns Preseason Big Ten honor

The preseason awards continue to pour in for Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., as the Big Ten recognized the redshirt junior with Big Ten football preseason honors.

A media panel selected the 10-member list, which is made up of five players from the East and five players from the West.

The distinction comes a day after Penix was second in voting for the preseason Offensive Player-of-the-Year Award.

Penix returns to the field this season after tearing his ACL for the second time in his Indiana career. He was recently named to the Maxwell Award watch list and the Davey O'Brien watch list. Penix threw for 1,645 yards with 14 touchdowns to four interceptions on a 54.6 completion percentage (124-of-220) last season. He played in six games before suffering an ACL injury against Maryland.

