Penix declares he will be ready for Sept. 4 opener at Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- 237 days.

That's how many days have passed since the time Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL for a second time against Maryland to when he took a spot at the podium at Big Ten Media Days and declared he's ready and will be playing with his teammates on Sept. 4 at Iowa for the season opener.

"I'm feeling really good, and by Sept. 4, I will be ready and I am excited to get out there with the guys,. Right now, I am where I need to be right now" Penix told members of the media on July 23 at the second day of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

All preseason, Penix and Indiana head coach Tom Allen have said the redshirt junior quarterback, who suffered the season ending injury on Nov. 28, 2020, would be ready when the Hoosiers invade Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Sept. 4.

And neither wavered from those sentiments at media days.

"No matter what, I won't be rattled. No matter what when I am on that football field I am there for one reason and that is to help this team win football games. I've played this game all my life and have seen a lot of injuries and players bounce back. I feel like I can bounce back and when I am on that field, I can go all out and not worry about those things," Penix said.

Allen made it clear at media days, the Hoosiers are depending on Penix this season.

"“We have to rely on him. He’s a mature young man. He’s been here, he understands his body. He’s going to have to communicate with us how he feels. We’ve got to do a great job as a staff of maximizing our time, getting ready. He doesn’t need as many as maybe he needed a couple of years ago because of his experience, but he’s got to be sharp," Allen said.

Also, wide receiver Ty Fryfogle mentioned Penix will be ready for the season.

"I am excited for Mike. He will be ready, he has been working hard five or six hours a day with therapy. He will be ready for Sept. 4," Fryfogle said. "He has a strong, tough mindset and that is a great thing about him. Regardless of what happens to him, he is going to come back stronger. We have been throwing a lot and he looks great."

Fryfogle said it is "awesome" to have Penix back.

"I am ready for fall camp to begin," Fryfogle said.

Penix said one reason why he is feeling good is the training staff at Indiana.

"The trainers at Indiana are great, and they push me every day. I have a good support system and guys taking care of me and I am set up for greatness. I appreciate those guys. We have a great group of trainers. So, if something don’t feel right, that’s on me. Obviously I’ve got to be smart, but I also want to get that chemistry with the guys, so, I’ve been working extremely hard to get to where I need to be," Penix said.

A season ago, Penix was a second-team All-Big Ten pick, throwing for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns over his six games. Entering the game against Maryland where he tore his ACL, Penix led the league in passing yards per game with 312.2, passing scores, completions, and attempts.

As a starter, Penix is 10-2 at Indiana and has completed 255-of-414 passes in his career for 3,258 yards and 25 touchdowns. In addition, he's rushed 46 times for 189 yards and four trips to the end zone.

As he enters the fall camp, Penix said he will be doing everything except live drills and will be monitored very closely.

And, he won't mind answering questions about his injuries, he said.

“I won’t say I get tired when asked about it, it’s the game of football, things happen, I just got to stay positive, whenever you guys ask me these questions, I still stay positive. It's the game of football, things happen, but I try to continue to stay positive. I have no problem talking about it. It is part of my journey and something I had to go through to get to where I am," Penix said.