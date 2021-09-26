Penix addresses critics, lights up Western Kentucky

The topic of Indiana quarterback Michael Penix has been a touchy one all week. Deservedly so, after his abysmal performance against Cincinnati last week in front of a sold-out Memorial Stadium crowd.

Coach Tom Allen even hinted that his position might not be secure in his postgame conference on Sep. 18.

Fortunately, Penix played his way back into the good graces of Indiana fans after lighting up the Hilltoppers in a 33-31 win on Saturday night.

Penix had an excellent, mistake-free day passing, going 35-of-53 with 373 yards passing. He didn’t throw for a touchdown, but he did get one on the ground via a QB sneak from the one-yard line.