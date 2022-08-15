Paul Randolph preaching 'impact the quarterback' to IU defensive line

"The best thing we've done is make all of the guys interchangeable," Randolph told reporters last week. "Which is really exciting. That's how you create depth."

Part of that expected disruption comes from a tweak to how the defensive line is going to be used. Rather than keeping players to individual positions on the line, Randolph has most of the unit learning multiple positions, including both defensive end and defensive tackle. Why? To make anyone and everyone interchangeable.

After a 2021 season which saw the Hoosiers' defense struggle to create any sort of 'havoc' -- its word for the defense entering the season -- that mindset is back this year with the expectation of creating takeaways, yes, but also getting back to its disruptive ways.

Randolph comes to Bloomington with a resume that brings a knack of getting to the quarterback and disrupting the offensive backfield.

Indiana enters a 2022 season with a lot of new faces on its defensive line. Not only is there a change at the top with the addition of defensive line coach Paul Randolph, there are multiple additions to the position on the roster.

Indiana lost key contributors in Ryder Anderson and Weston Kramer from a season ago, and also some depth with Jonathan King and C.J. Person. But, added are JH Tevis, Patrick Lucas and LeDarrius Cox from the transfer portal and also four key freshman who are expected to be contributors, if not this season, earlier than most.

Indiana also returns key lineman in James Head, Demarcus Elliot and Sio Nofoagatoto’a. Randolph has been leaning on that trio for most of the spring and summer months.

"They have that experience. They've got experience in our system, which is awesome," Randolph said. "And then they do have leadership, James Heard, Demarcus Elliot, and Sio [Nofoagatoto'a], not going to say that last name, but all three of those guys have immense experience here at IU, in the Big Ten. And they've done a tremendous job even since spring of leading the group. Coaches were leaning heavily on them because they've been in the trenches during game time in this league."

One of Randolph's biggest strengths at Texas Tech and Memphis was getting in the offensive backfield and 'impacting' plays. Randolph says that can be done in a few ways.

"For us, it's about -- sack is probably third on that (list). For us it's impact that quarterback. That's get him off the spot, hit him legally and batted balls and then sacks," Randolph said. "So for us it's impacting that quarterback and there are multiple ways to do it. So we have to have a heavy presence in all three of those phases."

His message has been sent loud and clear to the defensive lineman on the roster.

"It's been great working with Coach Randolph," IU senior lineman Demarcus Elliot said. "He's worked with so many guys, like Aaron Donald and so many others. Him bringing that to the table helps us grow as people and as pass rushers. We are more versatile.

"I think it was high school, the last time I played defensive end. It was a lot different back then. Being able to go back to how I used to play, having more freedom with Coach Randolph. I've been able to learn a lot from him."

The ability to play all along the line is critical to seeing extended snaps under Randolph. It's something he's preached everywhere he's been and especially early in his tenure at IU.

"Coach is big on us being able to show [NFL scouts] and the league that we can play any position and emphasizing that versatility," Elliot added. "For me, it is just being able to have a high motor [like Coach Randolph], it's been great working with him."

"I think it is important to have that versatility, especially with a game like football when you don't know who you are going to have [available] each week," IU grad transfer JH Tevis said. "So, if a guy is down, or goes down in a game, you have to get guys to step up."

There is no question Indiana has the experience and talent on the defensive side of the ball to produce like it did in 2020. It's going to be a group effort but at the end of the day, it's going to start and end with the pass rush and getting to the quarterback.

"Coach Randolph, he's like a pass rush master. We're pass rushing everyday focusing on little things, little moves that I've been missing," IU senior James Head said. "Making sure all our technique is where it needs to be at."

"I think we are pretty good with what we got," Randolph added. "The guys have been working their tails off. We have a tremendous scheme. We love it. The guys love it, they believe in it. So it's about executing it when they are on the field."