Patterson's Takeaways: 601 Elite QB Camp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- A strong group of quarterbacks ranging from rising freshmen to rising seniors made the trip to M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Miss for the first annual 601 Elite QB Showcase. Wyatt Davis, who played at East Mississippi Community College and is now a QB trainer in the Magnolia State, started the The 601 Elite Quarterback and Skill Academy a few years ago. That set the foundation for the showcase that was hosted on Saturday. The event saw quarterbacks that already hold FBS offers rise to the occasion, while also providing the platform for lesser-know signal callers to jump on the radar.

TOP PERFORMER

Emile Picarella (Cole Patterson/Rivals.com)

Class of 2025 Madison (Miss.) Saint Joseph Catholic QB Emile Picarella stood out above the rest in a talented group of quarterbacks in Hattiesburg. The rising sophomore is a confident, technically-sound passer that looks much more experienced than his age would suggest. Picarllea has a good arm, delivers throws to receivers in stride, and carries himself with confidence. Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Oregon have offered, with Texas and Oklahoma State in communication with the rising sophomore.

*****

PINPOINT ACCURACY

John White (Cole Patterson/Rivals.com)

Class of 2024 Madison (Miss.) Ridgeland Academy signal caller John White earned one of the QB MVP honors at the event. White has established himself as one of the best quarterback prospects in the state of Mississippi ahead of his junior season at MRA. While he is a bit undersized behind center, White demonstrates clean mechanics and gets the ball exactly where it needs to be. White opted to shut his recruitment down early by committing to nearby Southern Miss this summer.

*****

BIGGEST ARM

Kaden Irving

Class of 2023 Gautier (Miss.) Kaden Irving is committed to play baseball Ole Miss in college, but he is a talented quarterback on the gridiron, too. Irving’s baseball background shows up in the pocket and with his release. An infielder and outfielder on the high school level, Irving features a strong arm that he demonstrated on Saturday.

*****

MOST UPSIDE

Deuce Knight (Cole Patterson/Rivals.com)

Deuce Knight turned heads at the 601 Elite QB Showcase. The 2025 passer stands at 6-3 and 170 and has a long frame that he should continue to fill out as his body matures. His raw arm talent is evident, as Knight made some big throws all over the field throughout the camp. Ole Miss, Indiana, and Tennessee have all extended an offer, and Mississippi State is among the programs in contact. Knight possesses an exciting ceiling at quarterback.

*****

STOCK UP

Trey Petty (Cole Patterson/Rivals.com)

Class of 2024 Starkville (Miss.) quarterback Trey Petty had my attention from start to finish on Saturday. The rising junior signal caller is a confident, poised passer that displayed good ball placement, accuracy, and touch in Hattiesburg. Petty has a good frame at 6-1, 190 and made all the throws. Mississippi State offered this summer. Petty is set to see his stock heat up in a big way with a strong fall.

*****

ONE TO WATCH

Anthony Maddox Jr. (Cole Patterson/Rivals.com)

Class of 2024 Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove QB Anthony Maddox Jr. has yet to start a varsity game, but he already has many talking. Alabama offered Maddox Jr. in April, which has his recruitment picking up ahead of an important fall campaign. Maddox demonstrates presence in the pocket, is accurate to all levels of the field, and has a quick release. He is certainly a prospect to watch this upcoming season.

*****

NOTABLES