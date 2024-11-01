Pat Knight returns to Assembly Hall 'one of the luckiest guys in the world'

in other news
Pat Knight is set to walk into Assembly Hall, the place his father put up three national championship banners, excited on Friday night. Marian University with face Indiana in an exhibition game marking the one-year anniversary of his father, Bob Knight's, death. For Pat, who grew up with Indiana basketball in his blood, Friday night will be deeply personal.
Ever since Knight accepted the head coaching gig at Marian six months ago, it has been a "whirlwind" process of re-establishing a program that he believes has the potential to embody the values his father instilled in every team he coached: grit, discipline and character.
Taking the Marian position was a deliberate move for Knight, who spent the last decade scouting for the Indiana Pacers. His years of evaluating talent and watching college players develop allowed him to come back to coaching with a fresh approach to building a team.
"I've learned to be more selective and make sure the players fit what I want and fits the system," Knight said on Indiana Sports Beat Radio. "The 10 years I got with [the Pacers] were vital for me from a recruiting standpoint."
Stepping back into Assembly Hall is also a chance for Pat to honor the legacy of his father, a Hall of Fame coach who made life in basketball -- and in the real world -- easier for his players by pushing them to be their best.
"Coach [Bob Knight] made life easier for us," Pat recalls. "He was hard on us. We were so used to how demanding coach was, I still haven't come upon anyone that's ever been as demanding. He actually made the real world easier for us."
That intensive drive, which demanded everything from his players and pushed them beyond their limits, is something Knight is looking to instill in his Marian team. He's emphasizing the motion offense and man-to-man defense that were his father's hallmarks.
A sentimental streak runs through Knight's decision to return to the state of Indiana and coaching.
"For me it's just personal," Knight reflected. "It's kind of my last chance to honor [my dad] and everything he taught us."
When the Marian opportunity arose with Athletic Director Steve Downing, a former Indiana basketball standout and Bob Knight's protégé, it was a perfect match. Downing's connection to Indiana and to Pat's father, as well as the chance to work alongside someone who understood the power and gravity of Indiana basketball, made the decision to jump back into coaching an easy one for Knight.
"I knew if I wanted to be a head coach, it'd have to be at a smaller school," Knight said. "This Marian opportunity was just perfect, with Steve Downing. I wanted to get back to Indiana where basketball is king. It all aligned for me."
Friday night, as he stands on the Assembly Hall floor, memories of his father will undoubtedly be close by. Knight still remembers the day he, along with some of his former teammates, managed to get his father back to Bloomington in 2002, an emotional moment for players, fans and his dad alike.
"It wasn't going to happen without me," Knight said. "It was great, it should've been done earlier, but we got it done. It was important for the fans, the ex-players and then for closure for my dad. He had a really good day that day."
Friday night will be strange, though. Sitting on the opposing bench against the Hoosiers, facing a fanbase that was his own for so many years -- and still is today.
"It's going to be exciting," Knight said. "It's going to suck being on the opposing bench. It's going to be a little strange, but it's going to be great. For me though, it's for me team."
"I hope we can do something to help Indiana," Knight continued. "We're going to throw everything we can to make them uncomfortable because I want them to get something out of it."
For Knight's players, Friday night is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, playing in one of the most storied venues in all of sports. Knight has worked tirelessly over the last few months to get his team ready, as he looks to pay homage to his late father with the flow of the motion offense and the emphasis on precision and fundamentals on every play.
Friday night is just an exhibition, the result won't matter. Instead, the game will represent a deeper victory for Knight. He's returned to Indiana, coaching in the state that he loves and in an arena where his family's legacy was forged and is still honored today.
For one evening, Knight will be able to honor his father's memory in a way only he can. It will be a special moment for him and his family, one he'll cherish forever.
"I'm probably one of the luckiest guys in the world right now," Knight said. "Being able to get back into something I love and back home in a state that I love."
–––––
