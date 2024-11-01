Pat Knight returns to Assembly Hall 'one of the luckiest guys in the world'

Pat Knight is set to walk into Assembly Hall, the place his father put up three national championship banners, excited on Friday night. Marian University with face Indiana in an exhibition game marking the one-year anniversary of his father, Bob Knight's, death. For Pat, who grew up with Indiana basketball in his blood, Friday night will be deeply personal.

Ever since Knight accepted the head coaching gig at Marian six months ago, it has been a "whirlwind" process of re-establishing a program that he believes has the potential to embody the values his father instilled in every team he coached: grit, discipline and character.

Taking the Marian position was a deliberate move for Knight, who spent the last decade scouting for the Indiana Pacers. His years of evaluating talent and watching college players develop allowed him to come back to coaching with a fresh approach to building a team.

"I've learned to be more selective and make sure the players fit what I want and fits the system," Knight said on Indiana Sports Beat Radio. "The 10 years I got with [the Pacers] were vital for me from a recruiting standpoint."

Stepping back into Assembly Hall is also a chance for Pat to honor the legacy of his father, a Hall of Fame coach who made life in basketball -- and in the real world -- easier for his players by pushing them to be their best.

"Coach [Bob Knight] made life easier for us," Pat recalls. "He was hard on us. We were so used to how demanding coach was, I still haven't come upon anyone that's ever been as demanding. He actually made the real world easier for us."

That intensive drive, which demanded everything from his players and pushed them beyond their limits, is something Knight is looking to instill in his Marian team. He's emphasizing the motion offense and man-to-man defense that were his father's hallmarks.

A sentimental streak runs through Knight's decision to return to the state of Indiana and coaching.

"For me it's just personal," Knight reflected. "It's kind of my last chance to honor [my dad] and everything he taught us."

When the Marian opportunity arose with Athletic Director Steve Downing, a former Indiana basketball standout and Bob Knight's protégé, it was a perfect match. Downing's connection to Indiana and to Pat's father, as well as the chance to work alongside someone who understood the power and gravity of Indiana basketball, made the decision to jump back into coaching an easy one for Knight.

"I knew if I wanted to be a head coach, it'd have to be at a smaller school," Knight said. "This Marian opportunity was just perfect, with Steve Downing. I wanted to get back to Indiana where basketball is king. It all aligned for me."