Parker Stewart not returning to Indiana next season

Indiana guard Parker Stewart is not retuning to the program next season, he announced on Thursday night. Stewart was one of two players to go through senior night for Indiana. The 6-foot-5 guard was a transfer from Tennessee-Martin midseason last year but did not see the floor until this year. He appeared in 34 games for Indiana, averaging 6.2 points per game while shooting 39.3 percent from three.

On the season, Stewart made a team-high 53 3s for Indiana. He had six double-figure games for Indiana, including a season-high 20 points against Syracuse which included six 3s. Stewart appeared in 91 games in his career playing for Pitt, Tennessee-Martin and Indiana. He averaged 10;8 points per game and shot 37.3 percent from three in his career. He also started 75 games. He averaged a career-high 19.2 points per game in his one season at Tennessee-Martin. Stewart transferred to Indiana following the unexpected death of his father who was also his coach at Tennessee-Martin. He joins Khristian Lander and Michael Durr as the three Hoosiers who currently will not return to the program next season.