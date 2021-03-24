The 6-foot-5 guard previously spent time with Pitt before transferring to UT-Martin to play for his late father, Anthony Stewart.

Stewart did not play this season after transferring into Indiana halfway through the season from UT-Martin as a graduate transfer.

Indiana junior guard Parker Stewart has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second IU player in as many days to do so.

In 2019-20, Stewart averaged 19.2 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 34.8 percent from three last year. He is a career 36.6 percent three point shooter. He had seven games of 25+ points and four of 30+ points.

In his one season at Pitt, he averaged 9.1 points while shooting 38 percent from three.

Stewart committed to Indiana in December after the tragic passing of his dad, who was also his coach at UT-Martin. A big reason for his commitment to Indiana was his connection to IU assistant coach Kenya Hunter.

"I have known coach Hunter for a while now, he recruited me at Nebraska while I was in high school and when I left Pitt," Stewart previously told TheHoosier.com. "I feel me and him have a good relationship and that I can trust him, and my father thought highly of him as well."

Stewart will have two years of eligibility remaining.