Kendric Council, a 2024 linebacker from Springdale (Md.) Flowers, has seen his recruitment take off during the Spring Evaluation Period and things don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Toledo was the latest team to pull the trigger on a scholarship when they extended Council offer No. 8 earlier this morning.

Among his eight offers are three from power-five conference schools in Boston College, Maryland and Indiana. Council recently took some time to discuss the latest in his recruitment and the appeal of playing in the Big Ten.