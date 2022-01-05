Pac-12 commissioner wants to start annual football series with Big Ten

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff made it known on Tuesday that he wants less conference games moving forward.

As it stands currently, the Pac-12, Big Ten and Big 12 conferences play nine conference games per season while the ACC and the SEC play eight games. This has given the ACC and SEC the ability to play weaker non-conference opponents are schedule tougher opponents whether they be high-major FBS programs or just other power-five opponents who will likely be bowl eligible.

Kliavkoff addressed his desire earlier this week.

"We’re not ready to announce anything, but I’ve been public about the fact we’re ready to go from nine conference games to eight immediately," Kliavkoff told the Los Angeles Times. "The issue is everybody else is booked. We would not be able to fill those games in if we decided to do that. The fastest path to get there is if the Big Ten decided to do the same thing, and then we could just schedule 12 games against the Big Ten, and we’d be happy to do that for next season."