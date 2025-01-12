Owen Freeman after win over Indiana: 'It was never Co-Freshman of the Year'

Freeman’s postgame remarks came after he thoroughly outplayed Mgbako in their first meeting since splitting the league’s top freshman honor last season. Freeman was the driving force in Iowa’s dominant win, while Mgbako struggled, finishing with six points on 2-of-6 shooting in just 16 minutes before sitting out the game’s final stretch.

“It was never Co-Freshman of the Year,” Freeman said, referring to the shared award. “I’m just going to make that apparent.”

Freeman made headlines off the court as well, calling out Indiana’s Mackenzie Mgbako, his Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year from last season.

Iowa forward Owen Freeman delivered a standout performance Saturday night, powering the Hawkeyes to an 85-60 rout of Indiana. But it wasn’t just his 16 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks that grabbed attention.

From the opening tip, Freeman’s energy and physicality set the tone for Iowa. He was a force in the paint on both ends, tallying three of his four blocks early in the second half as the Hawkeyes stretched their lead. Freeman’s efficient scoring and dominance on the boards left Indiana searching for answers.

Mgbako, meanwhile, was a shadow of the player who led all Big Ten freshmen in scoring last season with 12.2 points per game. While he showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman, his sophomore season has been marked by inconsistency. On Saturday, his struggles continued as he failed to find an offensive rhythm and was subbed out for good with nine minutes left.

Freeman, who averaged 10.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks as a freshman, has elevated his game this season. He leads Iowa in rebounding and blocks and remains a key offensive contributor. Mgbako, on the other hand, has seen his numbers decline, averaging 9.5 points in conference play while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc.

Freeman’s postgame comments hinted at a simmering rivalry dating back to last season. While the league’s coaches split the Freshman of the Year award, Freeman was the solo winner in the media vote and earned nine Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors—the second most in conference history.

The loss dropped Indiana to 13-4 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play, while Iowa improved to 12-4 and 3-2. With the next Iowa-Indiana matchup scheduled for February, the focus will be on whether Mgbako can rise to the challenge or if Freeman will continue to back up his bold words.

For now, Freeman’s message is clear—and it’s one Mgbako likely won’t soon forget.